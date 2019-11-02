|
Catherine Beatrice Gaetani, 95, of Weymouth, died on October 26, 2019. Catherine "Kay" was the loving daughter of Andrew J. And Beatrice B. (McDonagh) Stevens. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur L Gaetani Jr., three brothers, Robert, Andrew and Martin Stevens and two sisters, Mary Dunham and Ann Stevens. Kay is survived by her son, Robert Gaetani and her daughter Michelle Vliet Coghlan; two grandchildren, John and Suzanne Vliet; and great-grandson, Massimo Vliet. Also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Baker of Plymouth and Patricia "Pat" Pauza of Keystone Heights, Fla.; many nieces and nephews. She was BFF with her devoted caregivers, Floride and Ishmael Lancivette and Patty Melvin. Born in Boston, Kay graduated from Gate of Heaven School in South Boston. Shortly after graduation she worked in Washington DC for the war effort as a decoder for the FBI. She was also a member of the USO, a military support group. In later life, Kay very much enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her two children. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout den mother and maintained several other interests, one of which was jewelry making. In later years when her children were grown she became a real estate agent. Everyone who knew Kay knew that she loved being surrounded by family. She was caring, compassionate and generous, and always the first to offer support to anyone needing encouragement or a helping hand. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to: National Federation of the Blind, Attn: Outreach, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019