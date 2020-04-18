|
Catherine C. (Caine) Powilatis of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester (St. Brendans Parish), died April 15, 2020. She worked as an Executive Assistant in the financial industry for many years. Cathy enjoyed crossword puzzles, daily long walks and vacationing on Cape Cod with family. In her early years she was an avid bowler. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 56 years to Peter J. Powilatis Jr. of Braintree. Devoted mother of Stephen S. Powilatis and his longtime companion Deb Walters of CA and Karyn Powilatis of Quincy. Loving sister of Joan Visconti of Mansfield, the late Henry Caine, Jr. and the late Barbara Mancinelli. Also a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Catherine's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Please join us for a live streaming of Cathys funeral ceremony on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Condolences may be sent to McDonald Keohane Funeral Home 809 Main St. Weymouth, MA 02190. Donations in memory of Catherine may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020