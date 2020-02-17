|
Catherine (Kay) Costa/Moleta, age 83 of Hull, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Kay was a lifelong resident of Hull, a community that she loved. She was the loving mother to her four sons and a devoted grandmother; great grandmother and Aunt. Kay was predeceased by her loving husband, Louis C. Costa Sr, her son Michael Costa, her parents, Murdock and Marie Gillis, her sister Camille Tarvin and her brother Murdock Gillis. She is survived by her husband Thomas Moleta of Hull. She is also survived by her sons Louis Costa (Gerry), Richard Costa (Keren) and John Costa (Carol). Grandchildren David, Steven, Joseph, Andrew, Brittany, Kelly, and Michelle. Great - grandchildren Syklar, Graycyn, Bentlee, and Diesel and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 4 pm -8 pm. A funeral mass will be on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 11 am. Both will be at St. Ann's Church 208 Samoset Ave in Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020