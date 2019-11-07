|
Catherine Eileen (McHugh) Joyce, formerly of West Quincy, died November 5, 2019, at age 77. She was the loving wife of John E. "Jack" Joyce of South Weymouth. She is survived by her 5 children and 12 grandchildren, Jacqueline Rolfe and daughters, Katie, Kelly and Melanie of West Bridgewater, Michael Joyce and wife Lisa Joyce, their son Thomas and daughter Emily of Orrville, Ohio, Diane Hesterberg and husband Paul Hesterberg and their daughters Grace and Evelyn of Winchester, Edward Joyce and wife Marie Joyce and their daughters Annelisa and Elizabeth of Cranston, R.I., Paul Joyce and wife Amy Joyce, their son Nathan and daughters Abigail and Molly of Abington. She leaves behind siblings and in-laws, Eileen and Joseph Mellace, Carole McHugh, Ellen Richie, Thomas Joyce, Mary Ann and Jeff Garland, Clare and Ed Donahue, Peter and Lori Joyce, Richard and Nancy Joyce and James Driscoll. In addition to her parents, Donata and James J. McHugh, she was predeceased by siblings and in-laws, Julia McKenna, James McHugh, George McHugh, Frances "Wimpy" McHugh, Mary Wells, Thomas McHugh, Richard "Dick" McHugh, and Elizabeth Mooney, Leonard Joyce and Doris Driscoll. Visitation will be held in the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, November 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019