Catherine F. (Costello) of Fall River, formerly of Randolph, passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Somerville to the late James and Genevieve (Rodwell) Costello. She worked for many years as an executive administrative assistant. Catherine loved to crotchet, learn about World War II history and watch Criminal Minds. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Loving mother of Julie Greige of TN, Deborah Wright of Fall River and Colleen Campbell of NH. Devoted sister of Joan Rozell of Randolph and the late Dorothy Tanner, Mary Talarico and Lawrence Costello. Cherished 'Nana' of Brian Wright, T J Greige, Kaelyn Costello, Lillie Campbell and Ella Shuman. Caring 'Great-Nana' of Steven Greige and Ellie Wright. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, December 1st from 4:00 | 8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St. (RT. 28), Randolph. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 North Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
