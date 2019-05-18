|
Catherine F. "Honey" (Palmisano) Logren, age 98, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Scituate. Honey was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Anthony and Josephine (LaMantia) Palmisano, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1937. She had lived in Scituate for four years, previously Quincy for most of her life. She was employed as a secretary for the Quincy Public School Department for many years and after retirement she and her late husband Ernie enjoyed thirty years in Silver Springs, Florida. Honey loved to cook for her family and the results of her knitting and crocheting are still being used today. She will be lovely remembered and sadly missed by all. Beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Logren. Devoted mother of Barbara A. Cristina and her husband Bert of Sagamore Beach, Marilyn J. Romeo and her husband Edward of Hanson and Christine Logren of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Jon Cristina, Joseph Cristina, Alisa Conway and Melissa Romeo. She was the cherished great-grandmother of five. Honey was the last of nine siblings and was predeceased by Josephine Joanne Palmisano, Anne Marie Palmisano, Leonard Palmisano, Rose Russo, Norman Palumbo, Anthony Palmisano, Mary Farrell and Christine Palmisano. Honey is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, May 23, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. At Honey's request, visiting hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Honey's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
