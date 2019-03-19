Home

John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Catherine Flagg Obituary
Catherine (Lenane) Flagg of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died on March 17, 2019. She was the loving mother of Kenneth M. Flagg and his longtime companion Nora Salaris of Quincy, John J. Flagg and his partner Edmond Haddad of Dorchester, and Amy E. Flagg of Brockton; beloved daughter of the late John J. and Margaret Lenane; dear sister of Michael Lenane and his wife Barbara of Milton, John Lenane and his wife Elizabeth of Hanson, and the late David J. Lenane and his surviving wife Marie, and Claire Lenane. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), Dorchester, Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the . For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019
