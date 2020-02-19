Home

Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Marys Church
Randolph, MA
Catherine G. DeCourcey

Catherine G. DeCourcey Obituary
Catherine G. (Drain) DeCourcey, of Randolph, passed away February 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late James J. DeCourcey Jr., she was the loving mother of Susan Roberts and her husband Joseph of Randolph, the late James J. DeCourcey III and his wife Donella of Falmouth, Robert J. DeCourcey and his wife Elsie of Kingston, Marianne Reiss and her husband Paul T. of Guilford CT. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sister Mary McViney of Colorado, sister-in-law Mary Claire Drain of Attleboro, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Friday, February 21 beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020
