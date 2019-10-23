|
|
Catherine L. (Camacho) Hunt, of Holbrook passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Catherine was a devoted wife, beautiful mother and sister, and wonderful grandmother. She fostered dozens of children in need. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active and faithful member of St. Josephs Church. She was very well-known as a great cook and welcomed anyone and everyone who came to her table. Catherine's favorite hobbies were Bingo, playing cards, and shopping. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Hunt. Loving mother of Paul Hunt, William Hunt, Catherine Chaisson, David Hunt, Bernard Strickland, Paula Hunt, and the late Mark Hunt. Daughter of the late Julio and Hazel (Anooshian) Camacho. Dear sister of Joan Cordell, Julie Camacho, and the late Julio Camacho. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and the late Bobby Chaisson and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren and the late Nikolas Casna. Also survived by her daughters-in-law Jean, Kris, and Irene Hunt, and sons-in-law Frederick Nordahl and Robert Chaisson. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Friday, October 25, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, October 24, from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For online guest book and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019