Catherine "Kay" M. (McDevitt) Brooks of South Weymouth, died February 28, 2020. She was the loving mother of Chuck Brooks and his wife Laura of Marlborough, David Brooks and his wife Michelle of Marshfield, Scott Brooks of Braintree, Nancy McDonald and her husband Jim of East Bridgewater; cherished Nana to Charlie, Julia, MacKenzie, Ryan, Matthew, Kyle, Abbey, Michael, and Victoria; sister of Jean Faucette of Summerville, S.C., and the late Lorraine Edwards and Tommy McDevitt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kay was born in Boston and lived in South Weymouth for 56 years with her beloved husband Chuck. Kay was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, and went onto work over 25 years for the telephone company. She was avid fan of Boston sports teams, and enjoyed her annual trips with her husband to Orlando and Aruba. Kay cherished the times spent with her nine grand kids and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 3, 2020