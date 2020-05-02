|
|
Catherine M. (Fossa) Caparrotta, of Hingham, born in New York on January 13,1932, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at 88 years old. Catherine had been a resident of Hingham, Massachusetts for over 60 years and was an active member within the community during that time. From working in the public school system to being a devoted member of Saint Paul's Parish. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Rudolph J. "Rudy" Caparrotta Sr. and sister of the late Louis J. Fossa. She is survived by her cherished sons and grandchildren. Mother of Rudy Caparrotta Jr. and his companion Jacqueline Smith of Hingham, Carl Caparrotta and his companion Donna Bradford of Fla., Ernest Caparrotta and Michael Caparrotta, both of Hingham and her former daughter-in-law, Suzanne Caparrotta of Weymouth. Grandmother of Joseph Caparrotta and wife Abby of Framingham, Catherine Brochu and husband Ryan of Boston, Erica Caparrotta of Brighton, and Rachel Caparrotta of Hingham. Catherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and loyal friends. She will be remembered for her contagious kind hearted spirit and positive outlook and will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Funeral services will be held privately. Catherine will be interred in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. A memorial Mass and celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hingham Elder Services 224 Central St., Hingham MA 02043. Please check www.Keohane.com regularly for updates. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Catherine's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020