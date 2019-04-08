|
Catherine M. (Hutchinson) Herlihy, 89, of Dennis, died April 5, 2019. Wife of the late John F. Herlihy. Mother of two sons, John of Thornton, N.H. and James of South Africa; a daughter, Cathyann Hansen of Dennis; seven grandchildren, Sean, Meghan and Rebecca Hansen, Emma, Anna, Andrew, and Timothy Herlihy; a brother, Paul Hutchinson of Westwood; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by beloved brothers, Arthur and John Hutchinson and James Kelley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019