Catherine M. Kay Cappy Maloney (Griffin), of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on May 22, 2020, from complications resulting from COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late John Maloney, who passed away in 2010. Loving and dedicated mother to Sean Maloney and his wife Amy, of Needham, and adoring grandmother to their son Connor. She also is survived by her brother James Griffin and his wife Mary, of Marshfield, formerly of Scituate, and her sister Joan Griffin of Milton. She leaves behind Johns children, Thelma Poole and her late husband Kendrick of North Hampton, NH, John (Jack) Maloney and his wife Sue of West Roxbury, and Stephen Maloney of Canton; and their children and grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. A funeral procession will line up at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Saturday at 12 noon and proceed to St. Agathas Church, Milton, where there will be a blessing in the church parking lot at 12:30 p.m., with burial to follow in Milton Cemetery. The family plans to hold a memorial mass and celebration in Catherines memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at https://act.alz.org/donate. For complete obituary and guestbook please see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020