Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Catherine Mavilia

Catherine Mavilia Obituary
Catherine (Garlisi) Maviliaa of Braintree, formerly of Holbrook, age 91, died May 13, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rosa (Recupero) Garlisi; Loving wife of the late Sebastiano Mavilia; Loving mother of Salvatore (Sam) Mavilia and wife Gail, and James Mavilia and wife Linda; Beloved grandmother of Matthew Mavilia, Christina and Paul Noonan, Joshua Mavilia, Nicole Mavilia, and the late Nicholas Mavilia and the late Melissa Mavilia; Beloved great-grandmother of Blake, Brielle, and Bailee Noonan. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kay graduated from Quincy High School and lived in Holbrook most of her life, where she was active at St. Joseph Church. She worked part time at Aveni Cleaners. She was extremely devoted to her family and her many friends at Logan Park. Arrangements by the Quealy Funeral Home, Abington. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please sign our online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020
