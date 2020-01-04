|
|
Catherine Cathie Noyes, of Weymouth, died peacefully from ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig disease) on January 1, 2020 at the age of 58. Cathie was a lifelong resident of Weymouth, attended Weymouth North High School and graduated from Suffolk University. She had a long career in financial and retirement plan services most recently at MassMutual. She enjoyed reading a good biography, historical movies and the New England Patriots. She is survived by her mother Jacqueline (Wilson), sister Susan, brother John and his wife Mary, nephews Jeffrey, Anthony and his partner Samantha and their son Riley, niece Rachel and her husband Josh. Preceded in death by her father Charles T. Sr and brother Charles T. Jr. Also survived by many cousins including Rev. E. Joseph OKeefe S.J., and the Poole family. She is grateful to the many friends who assisted with her care and brought her much happiness including Christine Kennefick, Janice Hines and the Wilson family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 10-11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Compassionate Care ALS, 752 Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02540. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020