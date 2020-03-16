Home

John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church

Catherine P. Greene

Catherine P. Greene Obituary
Catherine Priscilla (Reinhalter) Greene of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Greene. Devoted sister of the late Margaret Curtis of Scituate and Jupiter, Fla., the late Ambrose Reinhalter of Braintree, and the late Lois Mahoney of Hanover. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are omitted due to the current health concerns . Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Stephen Matheny Scholarship Fund., 20 Short St., Bridgewater, MA 02324. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020
