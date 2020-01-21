The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Catherine P. King Obituary
Catherine P. King, of Dorchester, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dorchester at the age of 80. Born in Boston, she was raised in Roxbury, the daughter of the late Patrick and Sarah (Conroy) King. Catherine graduated from St. Patrick's High School with the Class of 1957. She was the dear sister of Margaret Sylvester of Brockton. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her siblings Barbara Mortell, William King, Sarah Bacci and Mary Hogan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, January 23, 9 -10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be sent to the Tufts Medical Center by visiting: giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020
