Catherine P. (Burke) Schmitt, a 63 year resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 87. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Bernard Burke and Teresa (Flynn). Catherine, known to her family and friends as Kathleen, grew up in Hyde Park, and was a 1949 graduate of Hyde Park High School. She went on to earn an associate's degree from Boston Clerical School. Catherine was an administrative assistant for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. For many years she was the secretary for the Quincy Youth Football League, and Den Mother for Cub Scouts Pack 14. Catherine enjoyed knitting, and the greatest joys in her life came from spending time with her family. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late William J. Schmitt Sr. She was the devoted mother of Julie Schmitt Sullivan and her husband Dennis of Norwell, William J. Schmitt Jr. and his wife Karen of Quincy, Paul Schmitt and his wife Kathyann of Weymouth, and Brian Schmitt and his wife Judith of Hull. Catherine was the proud "Gram" of Brenda Hill, Whitney Laws, and Makenzie, Kellyann, and Ryan Schmitt, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Bernard and Madeline Burke, and Virginia Wallace. Funeral from the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Burial will be in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Visiting hours Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home, relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Catherine's memory to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or the Pat Roche Hospice Residence, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 24, 2019