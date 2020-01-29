Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
2 Summer Street
Cohasset, MA
Catherine T. Caruso


1928 - 2020
Catherine T. Caruso Obituary
Catherine T. Caruso, 91, of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset and Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Emilio D. Caruso, who passed away in 1993. Born in Boston, June 19, 1928, she was a loving daughter of the late Francis J. Cronin, Sr., and Catherine (Curtin) Cronin. Catherine spent her formative years in Newton and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and later, furthered her education at the Katherine Gibbs School. Mrs. Caruso was employed for many years as a legal secretary at the Ropes & Gray law firm and previously as a stewardess for American Airlines. As an enthusiast of the performing arts, Catherine was heavily involved for many years with the Hingham Civic Theater, as well as the Cohasset Community Theater and also taught ballroom dancing at the Fred Astaire Studio. She was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cohasset. In addition to spending time with her adoring family, Catherine had a keen interest in politics, often calling in to talk shows and giving her opinions. She also enjoyed music, especially that of the Big Band era. She is survived by her devoted children, Stephen Caruso of Sandwich, Regina Santamaria and her husband Alan of Cranston, RI, and Peter E. Caruso and his wife Nancy of Newton. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Cassandra Caruso of Belmont, John Caruso of Newton, Nick Caruso of Newton, and Ava Santamaria of Cranston, RI. She was the dear sister of Rosemary McCarthy and her husband Jim of Weymouth, and Patricia Marcotte of Weymouth. She was the mother-in-law of Deborah Caruso and the sister-in-law of Jane Cronin Kelley. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Caruso; and her sister, Edith Ford; and her brothers, George Cronin and Francis J. Cronin, Jr. Visitation, to which relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, Cohasset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
