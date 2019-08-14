|
Catherine T. "Kay" (McLoughlin) McRudin, age 90 of Braintree, formerly of Norwell and Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Alliance Healthcare in Braintree, surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born in Waltham, to the late Martin and Kathleen (Walsh) McLoughlin. She was raised and educated in Dorchester and was a graduate of Saint Margaret High School. She had lived in Braintree for two years, Norwell for seventeen years and previously in Quincy for many years. As a young woman, Kay had worked as a secretary for the Boston Edison Company. Later, she worked as a secretary for the Department of Social Services in Quincy for many years. Kay was well known for her delicious Irish bread. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late John J. McRudin. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. Hanlon and her husband Stephen of Mashpee, Theresa A. Palmer and her husband James of Norwell, Claire P. Ross and her husband Edward of Norwell, Jean E. Whyte and her husband Daniel of Braintree, and Patricia F. Terrell of Braintree. Loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One of ten siblings, she was the dear sister of Nancy Bessette of Randolph, Patricia Gracia of Wilmington, Helen Orzuchowski of Manhattan, NY, Thomas McLoughlin of Quincy, Lil McLoughlin of Randolph and was predeceased by Mary McKay, Betty Svirsky, Joan McLoughlin, and Josie Hughes. Kay is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, August 17 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Kays memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019