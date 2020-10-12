1/1
Catherine T. Stevenson
Catherine T. (Mento) Stevenson, age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born in Chelsea, to the late Santos and Fedora (Carrillo) Mento. Raised and educated in Charlestown, she attended Charlestown High School. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-five years, previously in Charlestown. Kay was a devoted homemaker. She also worked at the former Schraffts Candy in Charlestown and for the former Sears, Roebuck and Company Mail Order Store in Boston. She was a member of Saint Josephs Church in Quincy. Kay was a social and charismatic person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late William "Buddy" Stevenson. Devoted mother of William C. Stevenson of Quincy, Samuel A. Stevenson and his wife Kimberly of Plymouth. Loving grandmother of Christa L. Girard and her husband Josh of St. Louis, Mo., Adam M. Lorenzetti, Kyle T. Stevenson, both of Plymouth, Kayla Stevenson of Fla., the late Anthony G. Stevenson, and the late Leah J. Lorenzetti. Cherished great-grandmother of Cameron, Samantha, Mya, Natalie, and Jacob. Dear sister of Mary Mento and Fedora Sullivan, both of NH, the late Tony Mento, and the late Irene Lewey. Catherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. For those who wish, donations in Catherines memory may be made to Quincy Elder Services, 440 E. Squantum Street, Quincy, MA 02171. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
