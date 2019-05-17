Catherine Vento, age 69, of Weymouth passed away May 14, 2019. Cathy was raised and educated in Weymouth. She retired from Sears after over 35 years of employment. She enjoyed reading but most of all spending time with her family especially her cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cathy is survived by her loving siblings, James Vento and his wife Estelle of Florida, Judith Petzoldt of Weymouth, and Joseph Vento and his wife Terri of Weymouth. Cathy is also the loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Cathy on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home (Columbian Square), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for a funeral service at the funeral home which will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 17, 2019