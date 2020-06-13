Catherine Woodbury

Catherine M. Woodbury, 80 years old, of Weymouth, born in Milton, passed away on June 6, 2020. Friends and family mourn her loss. She was the wife of James Selden Woodbury. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Joseph Campbell and his wife Mary B. Campbell. She leaves behind her loving brothers, Joey, Richard, Billy and Jack Campbell; and her loving sisters, Patricia Trenholm, Marylou Hussey, Betty Disbrow and Joan Campbell. She leaves her beloved children, James Woodbury, Kim Woodbury, Mark Woodbury, and Michael Campbell. Catherine also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Austin, Sheridan, Taylor, Nicole, and Amanda. She also leaves behind son-in-law, Nehdi Hosseini. A prayer service will be held at the Russell and Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, at 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, June 15, 2020, beginning with a visitation period from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., going in procession to Mt. Wollaston Cemetery at 11:40 for a 12 p.m. Catholic graveside service.



