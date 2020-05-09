|
|
Cathleen M. Cicchese, age 79, died peacefully at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree on May 6, 2020, after a two year battle with dementia. Cathy was a lifelong resident of Weymouth, and was predeceased by her parents, William J. Cicchese, Sr. and Bridget (Moore) Cicchese. She was the cherished sister of her siblings, William J. Cicchese, Jr., James P. Cicchese (Elizabeth) and Margaret A. Cicchese, all of Weymouth. Dear Aunt of William J. Cicchese, III (Janine) of Whitman, James F. Cicchese (Sue) of Abington and Maureen Cicchese Musseau of East Freetown. Great Aunt of Jillian Powers, Kaitlyn Cicchese, Katharine Musseau and Owen Musseau and Great-Great Aunt to Emily, Billy and Charlotte Powers. Cathy spent most of her professional career employed by Talbots in Hingham, from which she retired 15 years ago. More recently, she volunteered for the Weymouth Food Pantry. She will be remembered as a hardworking, fun loving woman who loved to dance and would never miss a party or a good beach day at Nantasket Beach. Her passing is far-reaching as she touched so many lives. Her loss will be mourned profoundly by her many Cicchese cousins, the Card Club and the Quincy Girls. After almost 50 years, Monday nights at Denlys with the family will never be the same. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathys memory can be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189, Telephone 781-331-7682 or https://www. weymouthfoodpantry.org. Funeral arrangements for Cathy are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020