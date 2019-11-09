|
Cathryn J. Barker of Marshfield passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Cherished daughter of the late John R. and Cathryn J. (Albro) Barker; dear sister of Molly Shaw and her husband Robert of Marshfield, John Barker and his wife Cathie of Yarmouth, Julie Cantelli and her husband Steve of Yarmouth, and Thomas Barker and his wife Lisa of Stafford, NH; predeceased by siblings Suzanne Oldmixon, Joan Shaw, and Harry Barker. Cathryn leaves 24 nieces and nephews and 34 great-nieces and nephews. Kate graduated from Regis College, class of 1953. She worked for a short time at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton before entering the Navy. Kate retired from the Navy with the rank of Commander after 20 years of service to her country. Retirement wasnt for her, and she became a Director of Volunteers at the Bon Secour Hospital in Methuen, now known as Holy Family Hospital. Kate enjoyed her many nieces and nephews and their adventures. She loved her family, her church, knitting and keeping up with current events. She will be missed. An hour of visitation at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Thursday, November 14, 2019 will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude with a funeral procession to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Winslow Cemetery. In keeping with her life of service and helping people in need, Kates family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Marshfield Council on Aging, 230 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit our web site, macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019