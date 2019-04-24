Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Samulski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia B. Samulski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecelia B. Samulski Obituary
Cecelia B. (Cieslik) Samulski, of Weymouth, age 95, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Samulski, she was the devoted mother of Nancy Samulski Bishop (and her late husband Bob) of North Carolina, Eileen Frank and her husband Bill of South Weymouth, Paul of New Hampshire, and the late Barbara Samulski; loving nana of Michael, Billy, Rick and Steve Frank, Peter, Andy and Tyler Samulski and Shane Bishop; loving great-nana of Madeline, Emma, Leana, Karina, Colleen and Logan Frank. Also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth, John, Walter and Richard Cieslik and her parents Frank and Anna. Celia was born and raised in Lawrence and lived in Allston before moving to Weymouth. She was a proud World War II Navy veteran. She worked at Colonial Federal Savings Bank in Wollaston for many years. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now