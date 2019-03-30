|
Cecilia F. "Honey" (Kates) Pavilonis, 80, of Rockland, passed away March 28, 2019. Native of Dorchester, she was retired from the radiology department at South Shore Hospital and enjoyed good times with her grandchildren and friends. Honey was the beloved wife of Daniel Pavilonis for almost 58 years; loving mother of Karen (and Peter Bailey) of West Bridgewater, Daniel (and Maureen) Pavilonis of Bourne, Steven Pavilonis of North Brookfield, Kevin (and Mary) Pavilonis of Marshfield and Christine (and William Miller) of Warwick, R.I.; and a dear grandmother of 9. All are welcome to a calling hour Wednesday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, followed by a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St., Avon. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 30, 2019