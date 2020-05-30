Cecilia "CeCe" M. (Ford) Kenneally, of Quincy, passed on May 27, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Richard, and their children Jennifer Kenneally and her husband Kristofer of Somerville, and Jessica Kenneally and her partner Brendan of Quincy. She is predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Penney) and William Ford, and her sister Irene (Ford) Munn. Also survived by her siblings, Carol Young and her husband Richard of Hampstead, N.H., Margie Ford of Quincy, and William Ford and his wife Lynne of Bridgewater, her Kenneally family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for the full obituary and guest book.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.