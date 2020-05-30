Cecilia M. Kenneally
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia "CeCe" M. (Ford) Kenneally, of Quincy, passed on May 27, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Richard, and their children Jennifer Kenneally and her husband Kristofer of Somerville, and Jessica Kenneally and her partner Brendan of Quincy. She is predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Penney) and William Ford, and her sister Irene (Ford) Munn. Also survived by her siblings, Carol Young and her husband Richard of Hampstead, N.H., Margie Ford of Quincy, and William Ford and his wife Lynne of Bridgewater, her Kenneally family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for the full obituary and guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved