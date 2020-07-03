Cecilia M. (Frazier) Niemiec, of Burlington, formerly of Braintree died June 29. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Niemiec. Loving mother of Marcia Stuart and her husband Craig of Tucson AZ, Walter Niemiec of Tacoma, WA, Edward Niemiec of OFallon, IL, and Gary Niemiec and his wife Claire of Wilmington. Proud grandmother of Holly and Heather Niemiec and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of William Frazier and his wife Margaret of Billerica. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose positive, gracious spirit al-ways shined brightly. An interment service for family members and friends will be arranged at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, at a date to be determined. For online guestbook and updated funeral information see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
.