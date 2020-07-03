1/1
Cecilia M. Niemiec
Cecilia M. (Frazier) Niemiec, of Burlington, formerly of Braintree died June 29. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Niemiec. Loving mother of Marcia Stuart and her husband Craig of Tucson AZ, Walter Niemiec of Tacoma, WA, Edward Niemiec of OFallon, IL, and Gary Niemiec and his wife Claire of Wilmington. Proud grandmother of Holly and Heather Niemiec and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of William Frazier and his wife Margaret of Billerica. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose positive, gracious spirit al-ways shined brightly. An interment service for family members and friends will be arranged at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, at a date to be determined. For online guestbook and updated funeral information see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Paul and I were so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She and Helen were such good friend's and we spent many hours listening to the stories of how they came to meet and the good times they all had singing around the piano. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Paul and Marcy Smith (son and daughter in law of Helen Smith)
July 1, 2020
I have known Celia for many years, Our husbands were members of the Legion of Valor. Had many occasions to be together. They were always good company. My sympathy to the family, Sincerely, Mary O'Leary.....
Mary OLeary
