|
|
Cela Phillips, age 75, of Plymouth, passed away on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Fall River, to the late James McPhillips and Ceclia Concanon. She was the loving mother to Edward Swirbalus and his wife Joanne of Plymouth and Lauren McKeever and her husband Mark of Scituate; beloved grandmother to Julia and Joseph Swirbalus and Joshua and Casey McKeever; cherished sister of Beth Mansfield and her husband George of Carver, Mary Darling and her husband Michael of Pembroke and Tricia Ross and her husband George of Kingston. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the . Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. 781-545-0196 Richardson-Gaffey
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019