|
|
Chad L. Boyle, 52, of Taunton passed unexpectedly on March 31, 2019. He was born in Boston in 1966 and graduated from Randolph High School in 1984. Son of the late Craig and Louise Boyle of Randolph, he is survived by his siblings, Cheryl Reed, Cindy Dagostino, Craig Boyle Jr. and his wife Missy, all of Brockton, Colleen Boyle Jolin and her husband Charles of Taunton; nephews, Richard Landry of Brockton, Michael Boyle, Matthew Goldman, Christopher Goldman; nieces, Kaitlyn and Jordan Boyle; and great-nephews and great-nieces. Please join his family as they celebrate Chad's life Saturday, April 6, 2019, 5-8 p.m. at 293 Scadding Street, Taunton (Colleen and Charlie's home).
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019