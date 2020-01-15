|
|
Charles A. O'Donnell, 81 of Whitman, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2020. Born in Boston on February 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Walsh) O'Donnell. Charles proudly served our country in the United States Marines. He was a retired Assistant Superintendent for the Hanover Public Schools and was a teacher in higher education. He was an avid sports fan and loved softball, running, triathlons and golfing. Charles sat on the Board of Selectmen for the Hanson School Committee as well as Cardinal Cushing, and currently on the Board of Boston Higashi School in Randolph. He enjoyed trips to Naples, Florida but most of all, Charles loved spending time with his grandchildren. Charles was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Johnson) O'Donnell. Devoted father of Michael P. O'Donnell of N.C., Maureen Johnson and her husband Rich of Raynham, Kevin C. O'Donnell of Whitman, Lt. Col. Christopher P. O'Donnell of Va., and the late Erin E. O'Donnell. Dear brother of Paul O'Donnell of Winthrop and the late Eleanor Fredericks. Cherished grandfather of Sam, Jill, Christopher, and Angela. Charles also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St. Cor. Rte. 14 & 58, Hanson, on Thursday, January 16, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St. Rte. 14, Hanson on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a burial in Fern Hill Cemetery. Donations in Charles' memory can be made to the Boston Higashi School, 800 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. For directions and to sign Charles' guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020