Charles A. Olsen Obituary
Charles A. Olsen, of Milton, formerly of Randolph, passed away on May 12, 2020, after a period of failing health, at the age of 70. Born in Milton, Charlie graduated with an associate's degree in drafting from Blue Hill Technical School. He worked for many years as a drafting supervisor and senior designer for the environmental division of Faye, Safford and Thorndike Architects in Burlington. In his free time, Charlie enjoyed skiing, golf and bird watching. He was also an avid photographer and had a passion for researching family ancestry. A devoted son, brother, cousin and friend, Charlie will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Charlie was the dear son of Ruth C. Olsen of Randolph and the late Robert Olsen. Devoted brother of Ruth A. Olsen of Randolph and the late Barbara Olsen and Carol Olsen. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Charlie's family will honor and remember him privately at a burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020
