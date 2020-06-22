Charles Albert Osborne, passed June 14, 2020, born in Cambridge, Mass. on January 25, 1944, to Albert and Lucy (Pomponio) Osborne. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1961. Charles proudly joined U.S A.F June 1964 and served in Pleiku Vietnam during the Tet Offensive of 1962. He married his sweetheart Elizabeth on August 24, 1968. Charles worked at U.S Post Office while attending Boston State College from 1968 -1973 and graduated Magna Cum Laude in May 1973. After graduating, he became middle school history teacher for Central High School for Braintree Public Schools. Charles also taught at Penniman and Highland Elementary School from 1981-1992. He loved teaching and molding young minds. Charles coached Braintree National Little League for 8 years and helped establish girls tee ball for Braintree during the 1980s In 1992, he was selected to be principal at Highland and remained there until he retired in 1996 after a heart attack. That September he was a lucky recipient of a heart transplant and was in his 24th year when he passed. Charles was elected and honored serve on the Braintree Town Assembly. He was an amazing man, friend to all and will be deeply missed. Charles is survived by his loving children, Michael Osborne, Christopher Osborn, Karen Osborne; sister, Mary DeCosta (Phoenix, Ariz.), 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Highland School Parent Teacher Association of Braintree, Public Massachusetts. Highlands Elementary, 144 Wildwood Ave, Braintree, Mass 02184. A celebration of life will take place in Massachusetts on July 16, 2020, please contact family for more details.



