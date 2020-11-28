Charles Albert Pickering of West Bridgewater died on Friday, Nov. 13, at home. The son of Charles A. and Bernice N. (Price) Pickering, he was 87. Charles is survived by his wife Dorothy C. (Bourget), to whom he was married for 66 years. She was with him when he passed. Originally from Brockton, Charles graduated from Brockton High School in 1951. He then attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He graduated in 1955 and remained an engineer his entire professional life. After college, Charles joined the Army Reserve and Army Corps of Engineers. One of his first assignments took him to Alaska. He returned to Massachusetts to start his family and further his professional career. After initially working for the New England division of the national engineering firm Haley & Aldrich, now known as Haley Aldrich, he started his own firm, C.A. Pickering Associates, Inc., in West Bridgewater. He moved to the town from Brockton in 1958 and served as a selectman. Charles operated his firm for several decades and ultimately closed it in the early 1990s. He then joined Commonwealth Electric Co., now Eversource, at its office in Wareham until his retirement. In retirement, Charles was active in the Scottish Clan Young. He and his wife participated in numerous Scottish festivals that took them throughout the country and into Canada. Additionally, he was the treasurer for Clan Young for several years. Charles and his wife also traveled extensively throughout New England to chronical their familys genealogy. A Master Mason, he was affiliated with several lodges including the Bridgewater Fellowship Lodge. He was also honored with the status of Life Member of The American Society of Civil Engineers. Charles was a member of the Cochesett United Methodist Church in West Bridgewater. His seven children, all of whom survive him, and their spouses, are: Charles Alexander and Susan Pickering of Plymouth; Carolyn F and Dana R Poley of Sagamore Beach; Margot E and David A Walbourne of Fairhaven; Thea S Pickering, wife of the late Manuel E. Rebello of Taunton; Thomas C. and Elaine Pickering of Placitas, NM; Annette E and Robert F. Carter of Salem; and Mary B and John P. Estrella of Berkley. He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters: Carol Brides of South Dakota and Arlene Koufos of E. Bridgewater. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Phillips of Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. https:// www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give
If you prefer to mail a check, please make it out to the Parkinson's Foundation and mail to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 To send a condolence to the family or for directions please visit www.d-mfh.com
