Charles C. Perkins, 98 of Abington, formerly of Norwell and Quincy passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The son of the late Charles and Marie Perkins, he was born in Boston on May 18, 1922. Charles was raised Dorchester and educated in Boston and proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He served in the Pacific Theatre where he was a member of Stag I, which was the first group to test and deploy drones and remote controlled aircrafts. This project paved the way for future technology. After the war, Charles worked his whole career at Eastern Engineering as their Treasurer. He loved to travel, tell stories and will be remembered for his kindness, humor and upbeat nature. Charles was the husband of the late Margaret (McCarthy) Perkins, father of Charles Perkins and his wife Loretta Adams of Rockland, John Perkins and his wife Janet of Falmouth and Steve Perkins of Milford. He was the brother of the late Marie Wilcox and was the grandfather of Erik Perkins and Jen Garneau of Hanson, Greg Perkins and his wife Heidi of Centerville, John Perkins of Falmouth and Justin Perkins of Falmouth, great-grandfather of Brendon McHugh. Due to COVID 19 all services will be private. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.