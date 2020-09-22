1/1
Charles D. McGilvray
Charles D. McGilvray of Falmouth, formerly of Weymouth, died September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Stimpson) O'Halloran. Loving stepfather of Michael P. O'Halloran and his wife Mary T. McCarthy of Dorchester, and Brian T. and his wife Jean O'Halloran of Brookline. Devoted grandfather of Joy, Desmond, Molly, Sean, Abigail, and Samuel O'Halloran. Brother of Patricia McGilvray of Cohasset, Gerald and his wife Patricia McGilvray of Quincy, Marella and her husband Robert Shea of Abington, and the late Paul McGilvray. Brother-in-law of Barbara McGilvray of Washington. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Charles was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a retired printer for the former Record American and The Boston Herald for over 40 years. He graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1954, and played football, winning numerous state championships. He was an avid sailor, and took several long voyages on his beloved sailboat "Auriga" to Newfoundland and Bermuda, among other destinations. He especially loved skiing and golf, and he proudly taught all of his grandchildren how to ski. He loved to travel with his family. On one recent trip to Scotland, he impressively scored a 78, with 2 birdies, on one of Scotland's tough courses. He accomplished this at the "young" age of 82 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Funeral services will be private. For guest book, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, Dorchester.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
