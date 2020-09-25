1/1
Charles D. Short
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maj. Charles D. Short USAF (retired) of Broomfield, Colo., passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Boston in 1937, he was the son of the late Chief Daniel A. Short, Hull PD, and Elizabeth Saxon Short of Hull, Mass. He is survived by his wife, Celeste Short of Broomfield, his daughter, Susan Short Green and her husband Anthony of Hull, his son, Daniel E. Short of Hull, and his sister, Susan Short Krastin of Hingham, Mass. He also leaves his former wife, Martha Short, and stepchildren, Kyle Conley and her husband Brent of Hull, Kate Garvin and her husband Ben of Broomfield, Dirk Dieters and his wife Christina of Colorado Springs, and nephews John and Charles Krastin. Charlie, as he was known to his family and friends, grew up in Hull, attended Hull schools and graduated from the Immaculate Conception School and Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Mass. He earned a BS in Business Administration from Northeastern University and a MS in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in California. He was a career Air Force Officer serving in the Strategic Air Command. After completing Officer Training School at Lackland AFB Texas, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio. He also served at Barksdale AFB Louisiana, Westover AFB Massachusetts, Castle AFB California and completed his service at Loring AFB in Maine. He was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal and an Air Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters. A proud U.S. veteran, he became an active VFW member holding many offices at the state and national level during his retirement. He was also the sponsor of many Coast Guard Academy cadets while he and his wife were living in New London, Conn. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service and burial will take place in Hull at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved