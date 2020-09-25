Maj. Charles D. Short USAF (retired) of Broomfield, Colo., passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Boston in 1937, he was the son of the late Chief Daniel A. Short, Hull PD, and Elizabeth Saxon Short of Hull, Mass. He is survived by his wife, Celeste Short of Broomfield, his daughter, Susan Short Green and her husband Anthony of Hull, his son, Daniel E. Short of Hull, and his sister, Susan Short Krastin of Hingham, Mass. He also leaves his former wife, Martha Short, and stepchildren, Kyle Conley and her husband Brent of Hull, Kate Garvin and her husband Ben of Broomfield, Dirk Dieters and his wife Christina of Colorado Springs, and nephews John and Charles Krastin. Charlie, as he was known to his family and friends, grew up in Hull, attended Hull schools and graduated from the Immaculate Conception School and Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Mass. He earned a BS in Business Administration from Northeastern University and a MS in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in California. He was a career Air Force Officer serving in the Strategic Air Command. After completing Officer Training School at Lackland AFB Texas, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio. He also served at Barksdale AFB Louisiana, Westover AFB Massachusetts, Castle AFB California and completed his service at Loring AFB in Maine. He was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal and an Air Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters. A proud U.S. veteran, he became an active VFW member holding many offices at the state and national level during his retirement. He was also the sponsor of many Coast Guard Academy cadets while he and his wife were living in New London, Conn. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service and burial will take place in Hull at a later date.



