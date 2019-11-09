|
Charles "Chuck" Donnelly, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away after a long and brave battle against Multiple Myeloma on November 7, 2019. Chuck worked as a letter carrier in Quincy for several years. He was a drummer in various local bands throughout his life, and a music aficionado. He loved to travel and spend time with his devoted wife, Elissa Donnelly, of Quincy, Mass. He was a caring and giving father to his daughter, Michelle Donnelly Shain, of Marshfield, Mass., and her husband, Kevin Shain. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Maia Shain and Nathaniel Shain. He was supported and loved by his brothers: William Donnelly and his wife, Melissa Donnelly, and Paul Donnelly and his partner, Neil DaSousa. He was also a beloved brother-in-law and uncle. A celebration of life will be held at the Quincy Yacht Club at 1310 Sea Street, Houghs Neck, Mass. on Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019