|
|
Charles E. Carey, age 77, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born in Quincy to the late Charles and Mary (Clarke) Carey and was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School. He was a self-employed truck driver for twenty years, owning his own trucking rig, and was a member of the Local 25. Charles proudly served in the United States Army in the early 1960s. He was an active member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks, where he enjoyed many friendships. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially to his grandchildren and great grandson. Husband of Patricia A. (Magnoli) Carey of Whitman. Devoted father of Karen A. Buck and her husband Christopher, Charles S. Carey and his wife Diane, and Christine M. Mavilia and her husband Robert, all of East Bridgewater and the late Donna M. Keohane formerly of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Samantha, Joseph, Charles Jr., Nicholas, Anna, Emily, Robbie, and Ava. Cherished great-grandfather of Dominic. One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Bernadette Fitzmaurice of Quincy and pre-deceased by Judith Carey, Kathleen Carey, Mary Franna Mahoney and Anne Hoey. Charles is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday, April 19, from 4 | 6 p.m., immediately followed by a prayer service and family remembrance. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment services, with military honors, will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, April 22, at 11 oclock. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019