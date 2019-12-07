|
|
Charles Edward Hatch, formerly of Hingham, passed on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 79. A Hingham resident for over 65 years, he graduated Hingham High School in 1959. Charles served in the Marine Corps from 1957-1963 and was honorably discharged with the Good Conduct Medal. He was a proud chief of transportation at the Quincy shipyard. As a former athlete himself, Charles was a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was a longtime member of the Old Colony Lodge. Most of all, Charles loved his time near the water. Born to parents Bela E. and Ruth (Wilson) Hatch, Charles was predeceased by his parents as well as his beloved wife Linda Hatch, cherished son Chad Hatch and brother, Bela "Skip" Hatch Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Hatch and her husband Vincent Piarulli of Grafton; his brother, Earl "Buster" Hatch Sr. and his wife Karin Hatch of Orem, Utah; sister, Arlene Hatch Magner of Hingham; daughter, Tamara Hatch of Plymouth; daughter, Melissa Douglas and her husband John Douglas of Weymouth; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth and Joshua Eliason and John Douglas. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Friends may visit at the Downing Chapel on Monday, December 9, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in Charles' name at . For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 7, 2019