Charles Edward Taylor, MD of Hanover formerly of Hingham, died peacefully in his home on August 12th at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. Charlie, often called Doc or Papa, was loved and respected by all who knew him as he was genuinely the kindest, happiest man in the world. His blue eyes had a sparkle that lit up a room and a smile that warmed every heart it encountered. Charlie was born on May 31,1938 in Boston to Stanley and Helen Taylor. He moved to Westwood and graduated top of his class from Westwood High School in 1956. He was President of his class from grades 7-12 and, according to him, was a star football and basketball player in his early years. He married the love of his life, Carol Taylor in 1963. Soon thereafter they built a home in Hingham, MA where they lived for 27 years and raised their four children Stephen, Leigh-Ann, Alison and Brad. Charlie made a deep contribution to the town as Chairman of the School Committee for nine years and member of the Hingham Congregational Church. He was a constant presence on countless fields and rinks throughout the years, cheering on his children and grandchildren in soccer, hockey, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse. Family meant everything to Charlie and he made sure everyone within earshot knew it. He always had a long, detailed story about how many goals his children and grandchildren scored or just how beautiful his girls were. Nothing made him happier than Sunday dinners, a game of horseshoes and going out on the boat with his family. Medicine was another love of Charlies. He often said that he looked at his job as a fascinating game in which he was given a few clues and a few hundred images in order to solve a puzzle and, many times, save a life. After putting himself through Harvard University in 1960 and Boston University Medical School in 1964, he completed his radiology residency at Boston City Hospital. He joined Brockton Hospital in 1969 where he became President of Nuclear Medicine, President of Brockton Radiological Associates and Chief of Radiology. Even after retiring in 2012, he continued to work at medical centers in Braintree, Quincy and Hawthorne Medical Center. Along the way he taught and laughed with many of the technicians. He also served as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. Charlies later passions were the ocean and collecting shells. He built a home in New Seabury where his entire family would spend weekends and summers on the boat and at the spit, with an annual July 4th fireworks tradition that couldnt be matched. Carol and Charlie also spent over twenty years at Hideaway Beach in Marco Island, where he enjoyed his daily 2-mile walk on the beach to collect and fill boxes, boxes and boxes of shells. They made many friends, played a lot of golf and bocce and relished in the dancing, singing and happy hours at the Club. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Carol Taylor; son Stephen Taylor and wife Lara of Hanover, MA; daughter Leigh-Ann Hull and husband Mike of Marietta, GA; Alison DaSilva and husband Aaron of Hanover; and son Brad Taylor and wife Lisa of Hingham. He leaves behind nine grandchildren Samantha, Zachary, Bryan, Benjamin, Jordan, Ethan, Maxwell, Charles and Theodore. Charlie loved life and will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass General Hospital Cancer Center in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store