Charles F. Hoar Jr. of Scituate, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, following a lengthy struggle with debilitating health issues. The son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Helen Hoar, Charlie was born Christmas Eve in 1936. Charlie Hoar was an incredible artist. After his graduation from the Massachusetts College of Art, he chose to put his talent to work as a graphic designer. First at Rustcraft, the former greeting card company, then in the advertising world at Humphrey Browning MacDougal and Arnold Worldwide. If you saw a Volkswagen or Titleist ad in the 1970s or 1980s, chances are it was his work. Remember the New England Whalers and their logo? That was Charlie. He was recognized on several occasions by the Advertising Club of Boston, having been awarded Best of Show in 1975 and 2005 and Craftsman of the Year in 2005. He loved hockey. He played at Boston University while he attended there and continued to play well into his 70s. When his boys, who shared his love of the sport were young, he coached youth hockey at the Cohasset Winter Gardens. Charlie was an Air Force veteran and was stationed in France in the 1950s. Charlie loved sailing and boating and owned many power and sail boats over the course of his life. He was an active member of the Satuit Boat Club of Scituate. He leaves his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marsha (Gerbrach). He is survived by his cherished son, Michael K. Oar and his wife Margaret, their children Michael K. Oar Jr., Amanda N. Oar and Christine E. Oar all of Scituate; and the family of his deeply mourned late son, Charles F. Oar III, wife Marianne and daughter, Shannon of Billerica. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Joan Brolin and her husband Jerry of Marblehead and Naples, Fla.; his brother, Robert J. Hoar and his wife Kristen of Lowell; and his many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019