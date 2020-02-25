Home

Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare's Church
Braintree , MA
1927 - 2020
Charles F. Moore Obituary
Charles Francis Moore, of Braintree, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Husband of 67 years to Eileen Moore. Father of Kathleen Moore of N.H., Stephen Moore and Denis Picard of Springfield, Susan and Gary Soares of Harwich, Julie Carey of Braintree, (pre-deceased by) Kevin Moore. Grandfather to Shannon, Jared and Ryan Soares, and Caroline & Christopher Carey. Great-grandfather to James Declan Soares. "Charlie" retired after 38 years at the Boston Edison. As a Navy WWII veteran, he served as the Sergeant of Arms for the American Legion (Braintree - Post 86) for many years. In recognition of his service, the new flagpole at the Post was named after Charlie. The Town of Braintree also honored "Charlie" for his many years of service on the Town Forest Committee by naming the Peach Street Trail System after him. Services will be held at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home in Braintree on Wednesday, February 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, at St. Clare's Church, Braintree at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 86, 435 Washington St, Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2020
