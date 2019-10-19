The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Breen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Breen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Breen Obituary
Charles H. Breen of Quincy, died October 16, 2019. The beloved son of the late Daniel P. and Evelyn (Patnode) Breen. Brother of Patricia Parkhurst of Carver, Dorothy Kiander of Norton and the late Daniel Breen and Katherine Bouve. Charles is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles worked in the shipping and receiving department at Premco Inc. in Hingham for many years retiring back in 2014. He was an avid New England sports fan and also enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne. Charles will be remembered as a quiet man who cherished his family, he will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a celebration of life service Monday at 7 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Charles may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now