|
|
Charles H. Breen of Quincy, died October 16, 2019. The beloved son of the late Daniel P. and Evelyn (Patnode) Breen. Brother of Patricia Parkhurst of Carver, Dorothy Kiander of Norton and the late Daniel Breen and Katherine Bouve. Charles is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles worked in the shipping and receiving department at Premco Inc. in Hingham for many years retiring back in 2014. He was an avid New England sports fan and also enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne. Charles will be remembered as a quiet man who cherished his family, he will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a celebration of life service Monday at 7 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Charles may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019