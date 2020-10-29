1/
Charles H. Foster
Charles H. Foster, age 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Mary (Deanie) Foster, 70 years married. Loving father of Charles of Steilacoom, Wash., Lorraine Zammarchi of Walpole and the late David Foster. Son of the late Roland and Clara Foster. Devoted grandfather to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Charles also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Charles was employed at the Boston Gear Works in Quincy for 37 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Southshore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are made under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
