Charles H. Foster, age 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Mary (Deanie) Foster, 70 years married. Loving father of Charles of Steilacoom, Washington, Lorraine Zammarchi of Walpole and the late David Foster. Son of the late Roland and Clara Foster. Sibling of Ronnie of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the late Everett Foster. Devoted grandfather to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Charles also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Charles was employed at the Boston Gear Works in Quincy for 37 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are made under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com
.