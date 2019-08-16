The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles J. Dykeman

Charles J. "Chuck" Dykeman of Hull and California, died August 12, 2019. Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years as an Engineering Duty Officer ultimately obtaining the rank of Captain. Along the way he achieved many service medals verifying his distinguished service including two tours in Vietnam and Commanding Officer of Brooklyn Naval shipyard from 1979 to 1983. He had a second successful engineering career after the Navy leading various ship overhauls and directing the Contracts Department for a private shipbuilding and repair yard in San Diego. He was an avid sports fan, especially liking the Patriots and Red Sox. Chuck loved to travel and blessed his family with far reaching vacations over the years. He will be dearly missed by those who were lucky to know and love him. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Soule) Dykeman of Hull and the late Marguerite Dykeman; devoted father of Deirdre Lemire and her husband Michael of Calif., and Stephen Dykeman and his wife Beth of Calif.; stepfather of John Muha and his wife Jackie of Hanson, Stacey Fernandes of Hull and Christopher Muha and his wife Deann of Scituate; loving brother of Paul Dykeman of Va.; cherished Papa of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Burial in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chuck may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
