Charles J. Zammito of Duxbury died peacefully, on November 11, 2019, in his home, with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Sally R. (MacGregor) Zammito; loving father of Stephen Zammito of Muncie, Indiana, Michael Zammito of Duxbury, and Natalie Zammito and her husband George Almasi of Plymouth; brother of Josephine Greland of Roslindale, Robert Zammito of New Seabury, Ralph Zammito of Norwood, and the late Virginia Martel; beloved grandfather of Jessica and Stephen; and great-grandfather of Seras. Born in Boston, July 16, 1936, son of the late Calogero and Angelina (Cataldo) Zammito, Charles worked as an electrical foreman and inspector for the M.B.T.A. for over 27 years and was a long-standing member of I.B.E.W. Local 103. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, gardening, tending orchids, travel, and doting on his spoiled dogs. He loved the ocean and sharing time with his family near any body of water Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (near Cordage Park), on Friday, November 22, from 4-7 p.m. Cremation in Duxbury Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to NVA and Hospice Charitable Fund 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019