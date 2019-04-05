Charles Kabilian, 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Charlie adored his family and enjoyed spending his time with them. He was a straight forward, strong, and kind-hearted man. Charlie proudly served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He worked as an electrician for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for almost 40 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Valencia) Kabilian of Quincy; loving father of Karine Sloane and her husband Richard of Fla., Kathryn Kelsch and her husband Trevor of Bridgewater, Kristine Mosca and her husband Richard of Marshfield, and Keith Kabilian and his wife Amy of S. Weymouth; cherished brother of Arthur Kabilian of Quincy, the late Samuel, Richard, and James Kabilian. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Chapel, 386 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlie may be made to Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.FPWR.org , 340 S. Lemon Ave. #3620, Walnut, CA 91789. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary